Ernakulam (Kerala): A 17-year-old girl has approached the Kerala High Court seeking its permission to give half of her liver to her ailing father. When High Court considered the petition of P P Devanandha, a resident of Thrissur, the Medical Education Director sought more time to take a decision in this regard.

The girl approached the High Court following legal issues in donating a portion of her liver to her father, who is suffering from very serious liver disease. As per the 1994 transplant laws, there are restrictions on minors donating organs for transplant. A minor can be considered a donor only in extraordinary medical circumstances. While considering her application, the government said that the procedure could only be done after permission from the Medical Education Director.

The condition of the patient is stated to be critical. Medical Education Director will submit a report in this regard after doing a scan on Wednesday. The patient is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Ernakulam.