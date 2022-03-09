New Delhi: A 60-year-old former Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl in the Karol Bagh area of the national capital on the pretext of providing a job to her, informed Delhi Police on Wednesday.

According to police, the accused raped the minor at a hotel in Karol Bagh where she was called on the pretext of getting a job. Following the incident, the victim went home and registered a complaint at Karol Bagh Police Station.

The Delhi Police registered a case under POCSO Act and other relevant sections and conducted a raid at the accused's Uttam Nagar residence but he fled before cops came in. Now, the cops launched a manhunt to nab him.

As per the complaint, the 17-year-old girl lives in West Delhi and the 60-year-old accused is a friend to his father. In the pretext of offering a job, he took her and then forcibly made the physical assault. Later, he also threatened to kill her if she tells anyone about the incident.

(With agency inputs)

