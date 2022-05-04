Telangana: As many as 17 people, mostly farmers and labourers, have died in the last one month due to heatstroke in Telangana with temperatures breaching the 40-degree mark at several places across the state.

On Tuesday, six people died in different districts due to sunstroke. The number of deaths is likely to increase in the coming days as each day around five to 10 people are being admitted in various district and regional hospitals for health complications caused by exposure to severe heat. The hot weather along with unseasonal rains is also having a severe impact on the crops.

Even the owners of the poultry farms and people associated with dairy industry are worried as the livestock is falling sick due to high temperature. Meteorologists have warned that the mercury will increase for another four days and have advised everyone not to go out from 12 pm to 4 pm. The department of health has also advised everyone working under the sun, especially drivers and traffic police officials, to take care and prevent themselves from getting a sunstroke.

