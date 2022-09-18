Muzaffarnagar (UP): A 16-year-old was allegedly repeatedly raped by a youth, who also filmed the act and blackmailed her, police said on Sunday. Accused Muneer has been arrested, Charthawal police station SHO Rakesh Sharma said. The girl's father alleged in his complaint that Muneer first kidnapped the victim, after which he raped her and filmed the act.

He then kept taking sexual advantage of the girl, threatening her that he would leak the video if she turned down his demand. Last week, he also demanded Rs 50,000 from her, after which she shared her plight with her family, police said. PTI