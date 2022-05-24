Kanpur: The city police have filed an FIR over allegations that a teenager was forcefully converted and married to a 30-year-old woman and a mother of two children. The incident took place under Kakadeo police station limits on Monday night in the Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

As soon as the mother of the boy came to know about the incident, she filed a complaint at the Kakadev police station, stating that her 16-year-old son has been married to a woman belonging to another community and that she wants him back. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media.

As the video of the incident went viral, members of right-wing groups including Bajrang Dal staged a protest outside the Kakadeo police station and had a heated argument with the Kakadev PS SHO RK Gupta.

Speaking on the issue ADCP Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said, "Based on a complaint by the boy's mother, a case under anti-conversion law has been filed against the cleric and the woman's family. The accused have also been booked for kidnapping and other sections of IPC and strict actions will be taken against the accused"

Also Read: Shivakumar questions K'taka govt on 'anti-conversion' ordinance, asks will it create jobs