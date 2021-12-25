Ahmednagar (Maharashtra) : As many as 16 students and three teachers of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Takli Dhokeshwar in Ahmednagar have tested positive for the novel Corona virus on Friday. The state authorities have taken serious note of the incident, while the infected students and teachers have been admitted to an isolation ward at a rural hospital in Parner for treatment.

As informed by the District Collector Dr. Rajendra Bhosale, the residential school under central government currently holds a capacity of around 450 students. The students and teachers were reportedly infected by the catering employees at the school.

Meanwhile, rest of the students, teachers and other staff of the school have been ordered to undergo the RTPCR test. The district collector has confirmed that all the patients are in a stable condition and under medical surveillance.

Separately, the district administration has taken extra care of the three Nigerians from Shrirampur district who were found to be infected with the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus.

Strict restrictions have been imposed in the district against the entry of non-vaccinated people in public places, as decided during the meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority.