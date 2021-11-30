New Delhi: 16 Opposition Parties have decided to boycott the entire Winter session of Parliament if the decision regarding the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs was not revoked.

This decision was taken during an Opposition parties meeting, held on Tuesday, to discuss the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs for the entire Winter Session. Some of the Opposition parties had suggested boycotting the session, while others suggested fighting back.

16 Opposition parties who have attended this meeting include - Indian National Congress, DMK, Shiv Sena, NCP, CPM, CPI, Aam Aadmi Party, RJD, IUML, MDMK, LJD, NC, RSP, TRS, Kerala Congress and VCK. It must be noted that Trinamool Congress skipped this meeting while 2 of its members also got suspended for the session.

Earlier today, Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge had told the media, "The question of offering an apology doesn't arise. MPs were suspended against the rules of the House. This action is like strangulating the voice of opposition."

On the very first day of the Winter Session of Parliament, 12 Rajya Sabha MPs from various Opposition parties got suspended for the rest of the session for 'unruly and violent behaviour' they demonstrated during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

These MPs include Elamaram Kareem of CPM, Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, R Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh of Congress, Binoy Viswam of CPI, Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri of Trinamool Congress, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai of Shiv Sena.

While condemning the move, the 12 Rajya Sabha MPs released a joint statement calling it "unwarranted", "undemocratic" and in violation of all the Rules of Procedure of Rajya Sabha.

"The motion moved by the Government for suspending the members in regard to the unfortunate incident that occurred in the previous session is unprecedented and violates the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Council of States (Rajya Sabha)," the statement read.