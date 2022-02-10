New Delhi: The Union government has received 16 metro proposals from different states and union territories, including the proposal to build three regional rapid transport systems that will connect different parts of Haryana and Rajasthan with national capital Delhi, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday.

Puri said urban transport was an integral part of urban development and it was a state subject.

The minister said respective state governments are responsible for initiating, developing and funding urban transport infrastructure including metro rail projects but the Central government considered the financial assistance to such projects under the Metro Rail Policy of 2017.

“Based on the feasibility of the proposal and availability of resources the Central government considers such projects in cities or urban agglomerates,” said the minister, adding that no new metro rail proposal was submitted by the state of Gujarat for funding.

Puri informed the Lok Sabha that proposals for as many as 16 metro rail projects have been received from the states and union territories, with the highest three metro rail projects from Maharashtra.

Puri said the proposal for constructing three remaining corridors of Delhi Metro under the fourth phase with a total length of 43.677 kilometer have been received from Delhi government and the expected date of completion was five years from the start of work.

Three Metro Rail Projects from Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, the Centre has received three metro rail projects. One project is about construction of the second phase of Nagpur Metro which will be 43.80 kilometer long and its date of completion was five years from the date of approval.

Similarly, the state has submitted a proposal for construction of Nashik MetroNeo project that will be 33.0 kilometer long and its likely date of construction was four years from the date of approval.

The third proposal from Maharashtra was about construction of Thane Internal Ring Project which is 29 kilometer long and its likely date of completion was five years from the date of approval.

Extension of Kochi Metro

The Union government received two metro rail projects from Kerala for Kochi Metro. These are Kochi Metro Phase 1A, which is just two kilometer long and it is likely to be completed by June this year. Another project is Kochi Metro Phase Two, which is 11.20 kilometer long, and its likely date of completion was four years from the date of sanction.

Two metro rail projects in UP

In India’s most populous state Uttar Pradesh, the Centre has received proposals for two metro rail projects. One is about extension of Noida Metro from Sector 51 in Noida to Knowledge Park in Greater Nodia. This 14.958 kilometer long project has 38 months for completion from the date of sanction.

The second project from Uttar Pradesh is from chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s city Gorakhpur. The government has received a proposal for constructing a 15.14 kilometer long Gorakhpur MetroLite project in the city and the likely date of completion was four years from the date of sanction.

Two MetroLite project in Jammu & Kashmir

The Centre has received two proposals for constructing two metro rail projects in Jammu and Kashmir. These are 23 kilometer long MetroLite project in Jammu and 25 kilometer long MetroLite project in Srinagar and the likely date of completion of both these projects were March 2026.

In Tamil Nadu, the Centre received a proposal for construction of 118.9 kilometer long second phase of Chennai Metro which is likely to be completed in six years from the date of sanction.

In Haryana, the government received a proposal for construction of 28.50 kilometer long Metro Rail Connectivity project that will connect from HUDA City Centre to Cyber City in Gurugram.

In the hill state of Uttarakhand, the Centre received the proposal to construct a 22.424 kilometer long MetroNeo project in state capital Dehradun which is likely to be completed in three years from the date of sanction.

Regional Rapid Transport System (RRTS)

The Centre has received proposals for the construction of three regional rapid transport systems that will connect different parts of Rajasthan and Haryana with national capital Delhi.

In fact, the first project has two legs. 107 kilometer long Delhi-SNB Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), and second is 33.3 kilometer long SNB – Sotanala Regional Rapid Transit System(RRTS).

These two projects will connect Delhi, Gurugram, Shahjahanpur, Neemrana, Behror in Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan and have six years and five years from the date of sanctions for their completion.

The third project is 103.02 kilometer long Delhi-Panipat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) that will connect the national capital Delhi with Sonipat and Panipat in Haryana. It is likely to be completed in six years from the date of sanction.

Delhi-Meerut RRTS

The Union government is already constructing a Regional Rapid Rail Transport System (RRTS) between Meerut in Uttar Pradesh and National Capital Delhi.

This 82 kilometer long project is constructed by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), a PSU of the Centre and participating state governments.

This project has 22 stations between Sarai Kale Khan in New Delhi and Modipuram in Meerut. The first phase is likely to be operational by next year while the entire project is expected to be fully functional by 2025.