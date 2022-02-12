New Delhi: Janata Dal (United) leaders and Members of Parliament (MPs) from Bihar will again raise the issue of according Special Status to Bihar in March during the second leg of the Budget session in the House. Speaking about this, JD(U) MP from Bihar, Sunil Kumar Pintu, said, "Bihar should be given Special status soon and JD(U) has been raising the issue continuously. We will not make any compromise on this agenda. The Special status to Bihar is the only gateway to progress for the state."

"All the 16 JD(U) MPs from Bihar under the leadership of party's national president Lalan Singh will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and put up their demand before him. For ensuring to get Bihar its due, JD(U) will intensify the movement further," said Sunil Kumar Pintu.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, while inaugurating the Munger-Begusarai Rail cum Road Bridge project said that Central government will provide more funds for the construction of roads and bridges in Bihar. On which, JD(U) MP Sunil Kumar Pintu said, "We totally agree with Union Minister's proposal. Only the construction of roads and highways will not put Bihar on the path of progress. Hence, Special status should be given to the state."

The NITI Aayog in its report has projected Bihar as 'poor' and 'backward' state. Since then, JD(U) has intensified campaign on Twitter; seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attention towards Bihar. On the other hand, policy to accord Special status to states was scrapped during the UPA regime, therefore, PM Modi gave Special Package instead of Special status to Bihar. Whereas, JD(U) does not want to 'retract' on this issue, which often leads to 'war of words' between the two NDA alliance partners in Bihar.