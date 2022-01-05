Pakur: At least 16 people have died from a bus accident in Jharkhand's Pakur, whereas 15 so far are injured. The incident occurred on Wednesday when a Dumka-bound bus originating from Barharwa collided with a truck full of LPG cylinders.

The accident, which happened near Kamardiha village on the Sahibganj-Govindpur highway, as per primary reports is thought to have occurred because of the fog.

Upon receiving information, police from the Amdapara police station reached the spot and rushed the injured to a nearby primary health center. Relief and rescue attempts are on.

A further six seriously injured people have been referred to other hospitals for better treatment.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed grief over the incident.

"Heartbroken by the heart-wrenching news of Pakur to Littipara-Amdapara road accident.

May God give peace to the departed souls and give strength to the bereaved families to bear the loss. Appropriate instructions have been given to the district administration to provide proper treatment to the injured.", he tweeted out.