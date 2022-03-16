New Delhi: Sixteen Chinese nationals have been granted Indian citizenship since 2007, Minister of State (MoS), Home, Nityanand Rai said in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Rai, in a written response, further stated that 10 applications of Chinese nationals are pending for grant of citizenship.

" As per data available in the online citizenship module, 10 applications of Chinese nationals are pending for grant of citizenship. Further, 16 Chinese nationals have been granted Indian citizenship since 2007. Only nationality-wise data was maintained. Community wise data is not maintained," stated Rai.

Pointing out that India is not a signatory to the 1951 UN Convention relating to the Status of Refugees and the 1967 Protocol, Rai stated that all foreign nationals, including asylum seekers, are governed by the provisions contained in the Foreigners Act, the Registration of Foreigners Act 1939, the Passport (Entry into India) Act and the Citizenship Act 1955. " Data on requests for asylum is not centrally maintained," stated Rai.

