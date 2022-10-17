Ayodhya: A grand spectacle will be presented during the Deepotsav 2022 program on October 23 as 16 chariots will take part in a colorful procession of Lord Rama each depicting episodes from the Ramayana in Ayodhya. The event is organized by the Uttar Pradesh Department of Tourism.

Artists on these chariots will be enacting different episodes of Ramayana. Apart from this, various dancers from all over the country will perform will dance around the chariots. Officials said that out of 16 chariots 11 chariots are being prepared by the Information Department and five by the Department of Tourism and Culture.

They also said that this year the tableaux will be taken out on 11 open trucks depicting the scenes from the Ramayana starting from the birth of Lord Rama to his coronation. A model of the under-construction Ram temple will also be displayed during the Deepotsav.

Ram Tirath, the administrative officer of Ayodhya Research Institute, said "preparations are on to celebrate Deepotsav in a grand and elaborate manner. Artists from many states will get an opportunity to participate in the procession."