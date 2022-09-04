Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir): Amid tight security, the Gangbal Yatra began with religious fervour in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Saturday. Police, army and paramilitary forces have been deployed for the peaceful conduct of the Harmukh-Gangbal Yatra. According to officials, the three-day Gangbal Yatra that started on Saturday will conclude on September 7. This is the 15th year of this Yatra, which was resumed in 2008 after a long spree.

DC Ganderbal expressed satisfaction over the Yatra arrangements and said that a group of about three dozen Kashmiri Pandits left for Gangbal from Naranag temple in this year's Yatra. He said the pilgrims started the 36-km journey on foot after performing the 'Chari Puja' at the ancient Naranag Shiva temple on Saturday. He also appreciated the arrangements made by local volunteers, including the administration for the pilgrims. The Kashmiri Pandit pilgrims started arriving for the Gangbal Yatra two days ago. Expressing happiness over the restoration of the Yatra, one of the Kashmiri Pandits said, "Gangbal Yatra is one of the oldest Yatras of Kashmir and therefore has prime importance. We are so glad that it has been resumed."

DC Ganderbal, SP Ganderbal, and other senior officers of the police and civil administration also reached the ancient Naranag Shiva temple and wished the pilgrims well. As informed by the organisers of the Yatra, the pilgrims stayed overnight before the Chari Puja and left for Gangbal Lake thereafter. They further said that the pilgrims offered special prayers for the early return of peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

Gangbal Lake is located at the foothills of Mount Harmukh at an altitude of 14,500 feet above sea level. According to the pilgrims, the lake holds significance for Kashmiri Hindus since ancient times as many of them used to perform the last rites of their loved ones at this lake. After the insurgency that started in the Kashmir Valley in the 90s, the Gangbal Yatra was not held for many years due to security reasons.