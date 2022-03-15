New Delhi: The 15th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival concluded amid applause and fanfare in Jaipur on Monday. The world’s biggest ‘hybrid’ literature festival hosted around 600 speakers, artists and performers from across India and the world.

The Pink City witnessed a variety of events like 'A Majestic Heritage Evening' at Amer Fort on March 13, the 'Jaipur Music Stage' from March 10 to 12 and other satellite events, including book launches, awards and parties hosted on the festival’s fringes.

The festival featured conversations and debates ranging from language, war, politics, environment and climate change, gender issues, business, science and technology, history, cinema, art and travel. Sunday witnessed an inspiring session on our craft legacy with the CEO of Tribe Amrapali, Akanksha Arora, designer Anavila Misra, politician and writer Smriti Zubin Irani and entrepreneur Himanshu Wardhan, in conversation with columnist and author Seema Goswami.

Smriti Zubin Irani spoke about how in the early 2000s, it was considered down-market to adorn a saree and call yourself a young professional. While talking about innovations, technology and sustainability, Irani said, “I also feel that there is a buzzword of sustainability and sustainable consumption across the world. And it is fascinating how the world is now waking up to the fact that India, from a perspective of craft and textile, was always predominantly sustainable.”

The last and final day of the literary celebration featured a session named 'Sounds of Silence' with 'Nada Yoga' performed by Jenil Dholakia. During the session, Dholakia practised mantra-chanting and healing vibrations of Tibetan singing bowls.

Morning Music had musician Priya Kanungo mesmerising audiences by singing songs dedicated to Kabir and Meera.