New Delhi: As many as 1581 human deaths caused by elephant attacks were recorded during the last three years while 207 deaths were recorded due to tiger attacks in the same duration, the government said in Rajya Sabha on Friday.

This information was shared by Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change in response to a question from Tamil Nadu MP D. Veerendra Heggade asking whether incidents of human-wildlife conflict have been reported from different parts of the country during the last three years.

To this, the Minister shared state-wise data according to which 1581 human deaths took place due to elephant attacks were recorded in the last three years with 585 in 2019, 461 in 2020, and 535 in 2021.

Odisha recorded the most number of deaths with 322 human deaths recorded due to elephant attacks with 117 in 2019, 93 in 2020, and 112 in 2021 followed by 291 in Jharkhand with 84 in 2019, 74 in 2020, and 133 in 2021 and 240 in West Bengal with 116 in 2019, 47 in 2020, 77 in 2021 and others. Similarly, as per the data shared by the Minister, 207 human deaths due to tiger attacks were recorded in the last three years with 44 in 2020, 57 in 2021, and 106 in 2022.

The most number of deaths due to tiger attacks were recorded in Maharashtra (141) with 25 in 2020, 32 in 2021 and 84 in 2022 followed by 29 in Uttar Pradesh with 4 in 2020, 11 in 2021, 14 in 2022, and others.