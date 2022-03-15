New Delhi: A total of 152.90 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity has been installed in the country as on February 28, Centre informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. Replying to questions, R.K.Singh, Minister of New and Renewable Energy and Power, said in a written reply that 72.61 GW capacity is under various stages of implementation.

"A total of 152.90 GW renewable energy capacity (including large hydro) has been installed in the country as on 28-2-2022. In addition, projects of 72.61 GW capacity are under various stages of implementation. A total of 50.78 GW of solar energy capacity has been installed and 44.27 GW capacity are various stages of implementation," he said.

The minister, in the reply, stated that a total of 40.13 GW of wind energy capacity has been installed adding that 9.63 GW capacity are various stages of implementation. "The country has seen record low RE tariffs of Rs 1.99 per KWh for solar power and Rs 2.43 per KWh for wind power which are quite favourable as compared to tariff of electricity produced from non-renewable energy sources," Singh said.

The Union Minister also said that the Government has taken several steps including permitting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) up to 100 per cent under the automatic route and schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM), Solar Rooftop Phase II, 12000 MW CPSU Scheme Phase II.

There are other such steps like waiver of Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) charges for inter-state sale of solar and wind power for projects to be commissioned by 30th June 2025 and declaration of trajectory for Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) up to the year 2022.

