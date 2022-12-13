New Delhi: There are about 1,500 complaints of cybercrime reported daily across the country in the last three years of which only two per cent have turned into FIRs, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said on Tuesday. He shared this information in Lok Sabha while giving data about cybercrime incidents in the country from January 1, 2020 to December 7, 2022 -- about 1,050 days.

"As per the data maintained, more than 16 lakh cybercrime incidents have been reported and more than 32,000 FIRs have been registered from January 1, 2020, to December 7, 2022," he said in a written reply. The data shows that 98 per cent of the cybercrimes reported in the 'National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal' (www.cybercrime.gov.in) has not turned into FIRs.

The portal allows easy reporting of all types of cyber crimes and the incidents reported on this portal are routed automatically to the respective state and Union territory law enforcement agency for further handling according to the provisions of law. The minister said the 'Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System' has been launched for immediate reporting of financial frauds and to stop siphoning off funds by fraudsters.

So far, financial fraud transactions amounting to more than Rs 180 crore have been saved. A toll-free Helpline number '1930' has been operationalised to get assistance in lodging online cyber complaint, he said. (PTI)