New Delhi: About 150 young Superintendents of Police (SPs) and equivalent rank officers will attend a two-day conference on cybercrime, drones, and other related issues to be held here during September 29-30, officials said on Friday. The national young superintendents of police conference-2022 and police expo is mandated to create an interface between technology developers -- industry, academia and government technical institutions -- and representatives of law enforcement agencies through expositions and demonstrations of latest technologies and gadgets related to police modernisation.

The theme of the exposition and conference will be Innovation and Research in Cybercrime Management, Drones and Counter Drones' and aims to create awareness among young SPs from states and commandants from Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) about latest technologies in areas such as cybercrime management, officials said.

The young police officers will discuss issues related to drones, counter-drones and other related fields such as predictive policing, crime analytics, big data analytics, geospatial technology, surveillance, and CCTV equipment etc, for effective delivery of police services to citizens. About 150 young SPs and commandants from state police CAPFs and other senior police officers throughout the country are expected to participate in the conference, the officers said. (PTI)