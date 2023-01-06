New Delhi: A man has been arrested and two juveniles have been apprehended in connection with the killing of a 15-year-old boy who was allegedly stabbed to death following a minor argument in west Delhi's Khyala area, police said on Friday. After being informed about the incident, a police team reached the spot and found the boy lying dead in pool of blood at HMP Park. The victim had multiple stab injuries on his body.

The victim was a resident of Raghubir Nagar at Khyala, police said, adding that he was killed following a minor argument with Sumit, who also lives in the same area. A case under the relevant provisions of law was registered and raids were conducted. Police subsequently arrested Sumit, who confessed to killing the victim with the help of the two other co-accused -- both 16 years old -- Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said.



At the instance of Sumit, the two juveniles were also apprehended, police said. Sumit told police that while he was sitting next to a fire along with his friends, the victim came there and asked him to make space for him, the DCP said. This led to a verbal spat between the victim and Sumit and the former left for his shanty. Subsequently, Sumit brought a knife from his home. His accomplices called the victim from his shanty and one of them caught hold of him. Sumit stabbed the boy with the knife and fled the place, police said, adding that efforts are on to recover the weapon used in the crime. (PTI)