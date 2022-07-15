Ludhiana (Punjab): Miscreants killed a 15-year-old boy and attacked hospital patients with sharp weapons in the emergency ward of a hospital in Ludhiana, Punjab. The Hospital emergency ward was vandalized and the patients saved their lives by hiding in the bathroom.

The murder followed a street brawl in the EWS Colony in Ludhiana locality. Siblings Shavan and Sumit had an argument and subsequent quarrel with some youths in which both were injured. They were taken to the local civil hospital. While they were being treated, a group of enraged armed youth arrived in the hospital and started ransacking everything in their way.

They eventually attacked Shavan with a sharp weapon killing him on the spot. Eyewitnesses said that the incident took place at night with a group of 7-8 youth barging into the hospital. SMO of Ludhiana Civil Hospital said they soon called the police as the hospital staff was terrified. "No staff member is willing to do night duty. We have given all the information to the police," he said. A police official said that a case of murder has been lodged and further investigation is on.