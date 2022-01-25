Jaipur (Rajasthan): Train traffic was disrupted when 15 wagons of goods train laden with limestone derailed in Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan on Tuesday. According to a railway spokesperson, the derailment took place on the Jodhpur-Phalodi railway track between Jetha Chandhan and Thayath Hameera when the train was proceeding towards Asansol in West Bengal from Sanu in Jaisalmer.

The engine of the goods train and two wagons behind it were safe and the derailment took place from the third wagon, a railway police source said and added that some of the wagons overturned.

A North West Railway spokesperson said a relief train has been dispatched to the site and restoration work is being started. The official said the Jodhpur-Lalgarh train has been cancelled and seven other trains have been partially cancelled due to the derailment.