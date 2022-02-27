Hyderabad: Fifteen students, who hail from Telangana, arrived at the Shamshabad airport in Hyderabad from Ukraine. They arrived in Mumbai on Saturday night on a special flight from Ukraine in the wake of the war. From there, they came to Hyderabad in the morning on Sunday. Students disclosed that they had reached safely with the cooperation of the Indian Embassy. Parents became emotional on seeing their wards, who arrived

in the city unharmed. Another 17 arrived in Delhi from Bucharest. A few more are likely to arrive this evening.

"We reached Mumbai at 11 pm on Saturday night. The Indian Embassy helped us to reach safely. A few members are still in Ukrainian bunkers. We arrived by bus at the border in Ukraine. The governments of the two Telugu states have also been very helpful in returning us to the country.