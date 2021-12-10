Nashik (Maharashtra): As many as 15 students at an English medium residential school have been tested Covid positive here in at Mundhegaon recently. It has been reported that the entire taluka was corona free, where this sudden outbreak has evoked health concerns among the residents.

The Wadiwarhe Primary Health Centre conducted RTPCR testing on all students, out of which the results of 15 students were found positive for corona virus.

The infected students are asymptomatic and are being diagnosed at a government hospital in Nashik.

The District Health Officer and the Additional District Health Officer inspected the place and instructed them with necessary precautions to be undertaken.

Following which the authorities conducted immediate RTPCR of 340 people, including teachers, students, workers, incoming and outgoing citizens of the school.

The Asha activists, along with other health assistants, are involved in taking utmost precautionary measures to prevent corona in and around the area.

Also Read: 29 students test Covid positive at private nursing school in Shivamogga