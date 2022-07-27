New Delhi: As many as 15 persons died due to flash floods during the Amarnath Yatra but no person has been reported missing, Minister of State (MoS) Nityanand Rai informed the Rajya Sabha in a written reply on Wednesday.

"As per information provided by Government of Jammu and Kashmir, 15 persons lost their lives due to flash flood but no person has been reported missing during Amarnath Yatra 2022," stated Rai. The Union Minister further stated that 42 pilgrims have died due to natural causes till July 19, 2022.

"Moreover, reportedly 42 pilgrims have died due to natural causes till 19.07.2022. In the years 2020 and 2021, Amarnath Yatra was not organized owing to the Covid-19 pandemic," added Rai. The Union Minister stated that the Government has taken several steps to protect the lives of pilgrims such as the mandatory requirement of compulsory health certificates, installation of oxygen booths, setting up of hospitals at various locations along the yatra route, monitoring of well being of Yatris through radio frequency-based identification (RFID) and installation of automatic weather stations.

"Moreover, various Government agencies like NDRF, SDRF, Army, CAPFs and UT Govt. Officials have been mobilized for search operations, rescue, and relief of pilgrims in case of any eventuality or untoward incident," he added. "In such a scenario, the yatris are immediately evacuated to safer places/camps and provided accommodation and food while the injured yatris are moved to nearest medical facilities," stated Rai.