New Delhi: Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said that while in all other countries only 5% of the pilots are female in India over 15% of pilots are female which demonstrates a strong example of women empowerment. There has been a lot of changes in the Aviation industry in the last 20-25 years, he added. He was speaking in the Lok Sabha.

Earlier only big cities had airports, today that has changed completely. This is the reason why the Civil Aviation industry has become a key element of India's economy. The amount of employment generated in the industry is massive, he said.

This statement comes a day after TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday demanded that the Civil Aviation Ministry needs to be disbanded after the privatization of Air India and urged that it should be merged with the Transport Ministry.

While Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Mahua Mitra had slammed the Centre and said that Air India which formed 60-95 per cent of the civil aviation ministry's budget is now being sold to a private entity and is being lauded as a major success.

