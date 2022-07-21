Kadapa(Andra Pradesh): A transgender was allegedly gang-raped by 13 people in Pulivendu area of Andhra Pradesh's YSR district on Wednesday evening. The victim who was left in the woods after being gang-raped approached fellow transgenders for help. The transgenders called the Disha SOS services who advised them to approach the nearest police station.

All of them then went to the police station to lodge a complaint. Police registered a case and began investigating the matter. On Thursday evening, eight of the 13 accused were arrested by police while the hunt for the rest is on.