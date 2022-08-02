New Delhi: Following an outbreak of Monkeypox cases in India, the Union Health Ministry has operationalized 15 ICMR-VRDL network laboratories to undertake diagnostic testing for Monkeypox disease. Informing this in a written reply to a question raised by Vandana Chavan in the Rajya Sabha, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, "NIV Pune (BSL-4 laboratory) under ICMR has been designated as a referral laboratory for testing of suspected cases."

"In addition, 15 other ICMR-VRDL network laboratories have been operationalized to undertake diagnostic testing for monkeypox disease. Instructions on sample packaging and transport have been shared with all States and UTs," Mandaviya said. He said that the State and district surveillance officers (SSOs) under the integrated disease surveillance programme (IDSP) of all States and UTs have been instructed to identify surveillance activities for monkeypox disease.

As of August 1, seven confirmed cases (including one death) of monkeypox disease, four cases (including one death) from Kerala and three cases from Delhi have been reported by the States and UTs in the country. On July 14, the first case of Monkeypox disease in India was reported from Kerala by an international traveller.

The World Health Organization (WHO), on July 27, observed that confirmation of one case of monkeypox in a country is considered an outbreak. "As reported by WHO on July 27, around 18,000 confirmed cases and five deaths from 78 countries have been reported globally," the minister said. Mandaviya said that all airports as well as port health officers have been instructed to remain vigilant and undertake rigorous health screening of incoming international passengers.

"Union Health Ministry is in regular interaction with all States and UTs through VC as well as formal communication and has advised all States and UTs for requisite public health actions that need to be taken for control and containment of the outbreak," the minister said.