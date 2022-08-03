Mayiladuthurai: Mayiladuthurai police in Tamil Nadu have arrested three accused of a 15-member gang allegedly involved in abducting a 23-year young girl for marriage on Tuesday night. On August 2, accused Vigneshwaran and his friends came in a Scorpio car and a two-wheeler with weapons and entered the girl's house and broke the iron door. They then forcibly carried away the girl.

According to sources, Vigneswaran (34) from Tanjore fell in love with a girl but the girl didn't like the behaviour of the accused. Later, Vigneswaran followed the girl and forced her to marry. The girl's family has lodged a complaint twice at the Mayiladuthurai police station against him.

Following this complaint, police warned Vigneshwaran and took letters from him like, "Not to disturb the girl anymore". But on July 12, Vigneshwaran tried to kidnap the girl. At that time, the girl escaped from him, and then logged a complaint again on Vigneshwaran at Mayiladuthurai Police Station.

On Tuesday night, Vigneshwaran and his friends entered the girl's house and forcibly carried away the girl. The police led by Mayiladuthurai DSP Vasantraj immediately went to the spot and conducted an investigation and seized the CCTV footage from the house and searched for the people who kidnapped the woman.

The police intercepted the vehicle in which the young girl was kidnapped near Vikravandi tollgate in Villupuram district and rescued the young girl safely. Then the police arrested Vignehswaran and his friends Subhash Chandra Bose from Mayiladuthurai and Selvakumar from Villupuram. "We are investigating the matter", the police said.