Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government has transferred 15 IPS officers and posted 2006 batch IPS officer Abdul Hameed as DIG Anti-Narcotics Task Force constituted for the first time in the state a year ago. Hameed has been elevated to the post after coming back from deputation from Aligarh Muslim University.

Apart from this, 14 IPS officers have been transferred. General Akhilesh Kumar Chaurasia of 11th Corps PAC Sitapur has been posted as an SP in the establishment. Additional Superintendent of Police in Bareilly Ravindra Kumar has been posted as DCP in Police Commissionerate, Kanpur. Besides, 12 trainee IPS officers of the 2018 batch have also been transferred.

ACP Anil Kumar Yadav posted in Lucknow Commissionerate has been transferred and posted as an Additional Commissioner of Police Noida. Assistant Superintendent of Police, Ghaziabad, Abhijeet R Shankar has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Lucknow. In Lucknow Commissionerate, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police East Syed Ali Abbas has been posted in Lucknow.

Saad Mian from Bareilly has been transferred and posted to Noida Commissionerate, Manish Kumar Shandilya from Aligarh to Varanasi Commissionerate, Ankita Sharma from Noida to Kanpur Municipal Police Commissionerate, Rahul Bhati from Gorakhpur to Bareilly, Abhishek Bharti from Prayagraj to Ghazipur, Sandeep Kumar Meena from Mathura to Moradabad, Santosh Kumar Meena has been posted from Varanasi to Prayagraj, Anirudh Kumar from Intelligence headquarters Lucknow to Fatehpur and Lakhan Singh Yadav from Varanasi to Police Commissionerate Kanpur.