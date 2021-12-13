Mumbai: After 15 hours of an extended raid at a local bar in Andheri, the Mumbai Police on Saturday arrested 17 bar dancers along with 3 employees. The social services branch of the Mumbai Police raided a bar named Deepa on receiving a complaint against the branch alleging open violation of the Covid-19 rules and protocols.

The NGO that filed this complaint alleged that the bar dancers perform openly in this bar that runs all night, attracting hundreds of visitors and making a profit of millions of rupees. On receiving this information, the police rushed to the bar on Saturday night at around 11:30 pm.

Surprisingly, the dance bar was so well equipped with hi-tech systems that as soon as the police car rushed into the bar premises, all the bar dancers magically vanished into thin air. The entire team of police, accompanied by a team of the NGO, searched every corner of the dance bar including the bathrooms, storage rooms, kitchens, but to no avail. The police still didn't give up and decided to interrogate the bar manager, cashier and the waiters. All of them repeatedly denied the presence of bar dancers despite a thorough interrogation.

Exhausted, the police had almost decided to give up. Meanwhile, the NGO team, while looking for more clues into the make-up room, spotted a huge mirror on one of the walls. The size of the mirror made the team skeptical and the team tried to remove it. Their suspicion grew stronger when they realized that the mirror was so deeply embedded into the wall that it was impossible to remove it.

DCP of Social Service Branch, Raju Bhujbal also reached the spot and felt a strong suspicion about the mirror too. He ordered to break the glass on the wall and immediately ordered hammers. It took around an hour to completely shatter the glass, and the skepticism bore fruits - the team found a large secret basement inside the wall, where about 17 dancers were hiding.

The dancers, along with 3 other staff members were arrested, while an investigation is ongoing under a case file against the 20 people. While the bar has been currently sealed, the police still hasn't been able to find the remote control of the secret basement.

