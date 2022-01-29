Uttarkashi: The fair of Lord Someshwar is being celebrated with great pomp in Jakhol, a remote village of Mori block. In this religious ritual, villagers offer prayers for the prosperity and happiness of the region by performing 'Raso Tandi' dance in Uttarkashi with Dev Doli amidst heavy snowfall. A large number of villagers of 22 villages gathered at the fair.

Like every year in Jakhol village of Mori block of Uttarkashi district, a fair has been organised this year, too. In this 15-day long fair, villagers perform worship of Lord Someshwar. Amidst heavy snowfall in Jakhol village of the remote tehsil of the district, villagers of 22 villages are worshipping the deity.

Lord Someshwara resides in the Than temple of Jakhol village for a whole year. Villagers come out of their residence on the day of Basant Panchami of Magh month. On the occasion, villagers accorded a grand welcome to Lord Someshwar. The Lord stays in Jakhol village for 15 days. After that, 'He' will visit 22 other villages for the happiness and prosperity of the region.