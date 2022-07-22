Araria (Bihar): In a huge haul, police seized two kg of uranium at Biratnagar on the Indo-Nepal border on Friday. Besides, 15 persons were also arrested. The smugglers were carrying the prohibited goods and were trying to smuggle the highly radioactive material to foreign countries. The smugglers were planning to sneak into Bihar on the Indian side of the border somewhere at Jogbani in the Araria district of the state, police said. More details are awaited.