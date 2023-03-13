New Delhi: As many as 149 passengers have been placed on the 'No Fly List' to date over the last three years as per the recommendations of the respective Internal Committees constituted by the airlines, the Government said in Rajya Sabha on Monday adding that no such cases have been revoked during the said time.

The information was shared via a written reply by the Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Gen. Dr. V.K. Singh(Retd) in response to a question raised by Congress MP Rajeev Shukla on the total number of passengers put on the 'No Fly List' during the last three years and the number of cases which have been reviewed.

Asked about the number of licenses of pilots and crew members which have been suspended/cancelled due to indiscipline/security considerations during the last three years and the number of such cases which have been reviewed and revoked, the MoS replied, " During the last three years, license of one pilot has been suspended for the period of 03 months due to his failure to discharge his duties. The case has neither been reviewed nor revoked."

Replying to a separate question from YSRCP MP Parimal Nathwan on the number of flights that have been cancelled due to technical glitches in the last three years and its airlines-wise data, MoS noted that as many as 3,583 flights have been cancelled in the last three years with 1,481 in 2020, 931 in 2021 and 1,171 in 2022.

The MoS in his reply provided airline-wise details as per which Air India topped the list with 1,269 cancellations of flights with 831 reported in 2020, 316 in 2021, 122 in 2022 followed by 956 cancellations by Indigo with 155 in 2020, 188 in 2021, and 613 in 2022 and others.