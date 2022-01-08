New Delhi: India saw yet another major jump in daily Covid-19 cases for the third consecutive day logging over 1.41 lakh fresh infections in the last 24 hours as compared to 1.17 lakh reported Friday morning.

India's daily positivity rate has shot up to 9.28 percent and the weekly positivity rate is at 5.66 percent.

Over 40,000 people have recovered and 285 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. Both central and state governments have come up with more restrictions and guidelines to deal with the surge. The Omicron tally stands at 3,071 with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases (876) followed by Delhi (513), Karnataka (333), and Rajasthan (291).

The active caseload in India has reached 4,72,169, and it accounts for 1.34 percent of the country's total cases. The current recovery rate of patients is at 97.30 percent.

Most COVID-19 cases were detected in Maharashtra, Delhi, and Karnataka.

READ: Over 17,000 COVID cases in a day: Is Delhi heading towards 'total curfew'?

Maharashtra reported 40,925 fresh cases, which is a 13 percent spike over yesterday. Of these, 20,971 were reported in Mumbai alone.

Delhi's daily Covid cases shot up by 15 percent, as 17,335 fresh cases were detected in 24 hours.

Karnataka witnessed a 68 percent jump in fresh cases as it reported 8,449 infections. State capital Bengaluru alone accounted for 6,812 of the cases. The case positivity rate in the State now stands at 4.15 percent.

The country's R naught value, which indicates the spread of infection is 2.69, higher than the 1.69 recorded during the peak of the pandemic's second wave.

READ: New registration for precautionary dose of COVID-19 vaccine not required: Centre

India conducted 15,29,948 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours, and so far the country has conducted 68,84,70,959 tests as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data. India has administered a total of 150.06 crore vaccine doses so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive in the COVID vaccination drive that began on January 16, 2021.