Pathanamthitta(Kerala): A 9th grader of Kendriya Vidyalaya Adoor from Pathanamthitta area of Kerala created an interactive robot and became an inspiration to many of his school friends and locality.

'Android Kunjappan' was a 2019 hit movie in Malayalam that talked about a bond that a lonely old man develops with an interactive robot that was brought in to help him in domestic chores. Sidan, a 9th standard student from Pathanamthitta, Kerala, however, has been dreaming about making such a robot even before the movie was released.

After several failed attempts, Sidan finally succeeded in making one interactive rob 'Raspi', all by himself. This robot works according to the voice commands given by Sidan. He has developed this robot, shaped similar to a human, after taking lessons from YouTube. He also developed the software for interactive communication all by himself and learned the computer programming language Python for this purpose.

Raspi, the robot has turned Sidan into a hero in his neighbourhood and also in his school. His interest in electronics started when his mother brought him an electronic toy when he was studying in 4th standard. He then made an automatic brush that could clean up the house with the help of a remote. Sidan also developed a stick that would help blind people by giving warnings about obstacles ahead. He dreams of making a humanoid and wants to pursue a professional course in robotic engineering.