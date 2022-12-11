Paschim Medinipur (West Bengal): A Class VIII student died by suicide by hanging himself after being reprimanded by his father following a fancy haircut. The incident happened in the Daspur police station area of Paschim Medinipur district on December 9, deceased was identified as Jayjit Puriya, a student at Brahmanvasan High School.

On a fateful day, Jayjit got a haircut, when he returned home, his father, Shyampada Puria saw him and found his haircut a bit weird, over which Shyampada scolded Jayjit saying that "It's not appropriate for a student to have such a haircut." Jayjit felt humiliated and died by suicide life by hanging himself on the second floor of his house on Friday afternoon, according to police. Jayjit's extreme step left all the family members, including his father Shyampada, in a state of shock as no one had imagined that for such a petty issue he will end his life. Police shifted the body to the government hospital for post-mortem.