Kota (Rajasthan): One month ago, a seven-year-old boy had thrown diesel on a fourteen-year-old and set him ablaze in Prem Nagar III in Kota. The teenager had suffered 50% burns. He died while undergoing treatment on Wednesday, June 15. The police have now added sections of murder in this case. Since both the victim and the accused are minors, the case will be tried in the Juvenile Court.

According to sources, the two children were playing with each other near the Panchmukhi intersection in Prem Nagar III, one of them was a 7-year-old and the other one was a 14-year-old. While playing, the younger child threw diesel on the latter and set him ablaze. The teenager tried to extinguish the fire by jumping into a nearby cemented water tank that was built there for cattle.

Hearing the commotion, his family and the neighbors came rushing. He was admitted to the burn ward in M.B.S. Hospital, where he died while receiving treatment on June 15. Udyog Nagar Police Station conducted a post-mortem and handed over the dead body to the teenager's parents.

The teenager had been burned quite badly, and the infection was spreading rapidly which ultimately led to his death. Police officials have said the case is still under investigation. Keeping the minor's death in view, sections of murder have also been added in the initial complaint. According to the police officials, there were no witnesses.

According to the police, the minor accused in the case had come to Kota just a month before the incident took place. His father, an auto driver, had come to Kota along with him to admit him to a school in the city. They belong to the Sheopur district in Madhya Pradesh. His father had been driving the auto in Kota for a year and a bottle filled with diesel was kept in the vehicle.

The parents of the victim had admitted their son to a school in Kota many years ago, however, even after 4 years, he could not learn how to read and write.