Nellore: A 14-year-old victim of acid attack, which took place on September 2 last year, succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday. She was allegedly attacked with acid by her maternal uncle. Nellore District Police have registered a case in this regard and further investigation is underway. According to reports, the victim's family had gone out and she was alone at her home in Nellore when the incident happened.

Taking advantage of the absence of the family members, her uncle tried to rape her. In a bid to escape the attempt, the victim ran and hid in the loo. The accused chased her and broke open the bathroom door.

Also read: Rape accused found dead in resort at Maharashtra's Igatpuri; death by suspected

In a fit of rage, he poured acid on the minor and fled the spot. The acid attack victim was initially taken to a hospital in Nellore from where she was shifted to Chennai for better treatment. She was undergoing treatment for the past five months in Chennai. The girl's family members and relatives demanded stringent action against the accused.

Two days ago, doctors operating on the victim said that she needed to undergo plastic surgery. They said that after two months, a plastic surgery can be performed, giving hope to the girl's family. However, their hopes were shattered after her condition worsened leading to her death. She was born to a retired teacher in Venkatachalam Mandal of Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore district after the death of her elder brother.