Alwar: The medical examination of the 14-year old victim who was found in a bloodied condition in Alwar on Tuesday confirmed that she was not raped as was being speculated. Alwar Superintendent of Police said that a team of 5 doctors has conducted a medical examination of the victim at the JK Lone Hospital in Jaipur, which bore reports that eradicate the possibility of the rape of the minor.

Although these medical reports that came out Friday confirm that the girl was not raped, no leads have been given on the exact matter or the reason for her injuries. The SP informed that the Alwar police has found a video recording that might prove to be crucial, wherein the girl can be seen boarding a tempo-rickshaw from her village. However, there is no footage of the 10 minutes between the spot where the girl was recorded last and the site where she was found injured.

Reportedly, the police have already checked the recordings of more than 250 cameras, but no clues leading to the identity of the culprits have been found yet. Superintendent of Police Tejaswini Gautam said that the video shows that the girl came out of her house and sat in a tempo outside the village. "After that, the tempo passed through different roads and intersections. We have checked its complete route. But the patch where the girl was attacked is missing," she said. A Special Investigation Team was formed to look into the matter, whereas 6 teams of the police officials have also been investigating.

No evidence to prove gang rape

District Collector Nannu Mal Pahadia had said earlier today that it is too soon to tag the matter as gang rape and that the police have found no concrete evidence that would prove the possibility of rape. "We can't reach any conclusions until the medical reports are out. The police are working on the case, nobody has been identified as a culprit. Medical jurists are the only ones who can pass a legitimate judgement on the matter and I think we should wait for their comments," he said, while speaking to the media.

On asking about the demand for a CBI enquiry into the matter by the opposition party leaders, he said that the central government holds the authority to issue a CBI enquiry and he has no say in that. He was also asked if the state government is trying to divert attention from the matter by denying it to be a gang rape, to which he replied that the state officials are thoroughly involved in the investigation and are making sure that no leaf remains unturned.

Commenting on the delay in the investigation, he said, "The case is not being delayed. The authorities are thoroughly working on the matter and crucial findings will be out soon. Until then we cannot comment on anything."

These medical reports claiming the case to be not one of rape, contradict the early reports by the investigating team and doctor who operated on the victim who said that the girl was found in an extremely critical condition and it is likely that she has been raped by multiple people. Moreover, the whole case was also registered under sections of rape.

Safety of girls responsibility of entire society

Meanwhile, the Women and Child Development Minister Mamta Bhupesh also gave a controversial statement saying that the government alone is not responsible for the protection of the girl, but the society plays an equal part.

"The society has to take collective responsibility for the protection of the girl. The culprits are hidden among us. There's no way to know which one of us slowly growing into a rapist, they don't have tilaks on their foreheads or something that might help you recognise them. The safety of the girls is, therefore, the responsibility of the entire society and not just the government," she said.

The disabled was found in a bloodied condition, thrown off near a culvert in a near-death condition in Rajasthan's Alwar on Tuesday. Her condition was quite critical although she was operated on at the JK Lon Hospital in Jaipur.

