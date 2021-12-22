Hyderabad: Fourteen more Omicron cases have been reported in Telangana on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases of the new coronavirus variant in the state to 38. Out of the 14 new Omicron cases, 12 are passengers who arrived at the international airport here from countries other than those declared non-risk. Another two are from 'at risk' countries while one came in contact of a positive case, a state health department bulletin said.

It said the outcome of the four samples is awaited.

Meanwhile, Telangana state reported 182 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,80,074, while the death toll rose to 4,017 with one more fatality. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 91, followed by Hanumakonda (18) district, the bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 pm on Wednesday.

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases with 196 people recovering from the infectious disease. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,72,447.

The number of active cases was 3,610, the bulletin said. It said 37,353 samples were tested today and the total number tested till date was 2,93,95,688. The samples tested per million population were 7,89,782.