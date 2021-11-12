Ayodhya: The state government has made elaborate security arrangements for two-day “14-Kosi Parikrama” starting in Ayodhya from Friday. The yatra, which begins from 10.45 am, will continue till Saturday night. Senior officers of the district administration have made extensive security arrangements in the Ramkatha Museum late on Thursday night.

Like every year, this year too, devotees will start the parikrama after taking a bath in the Brahma Muhurta before the scheduled time.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Pandey speaking to ETV Bharat on the security arrangements made for the 14-Kosi Parikrama starting in Ayodhya from Friday.

During the meeting, security officials brainstormed on how to deploy the force successfully so that the devotees complete the circumambulation stretching for more than 24 hours including facilitating the safe exit passage for devotees.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Pandey said security arrangements have been tightened and the entire parikrama area has been divided into zone and sector-wise. Apart from the police personnel, soldiers in plain uniform including PAC personnel and women police have been deployed to keep an eye on the movement of the crowd present during the parikrama.

The entire circumambulation will be closely monitored. CCTV cameras have been installed at various places to keep a close watch on the parikrama. The fire department personnel have also been deployed at prominent places. The administration is trying its best to convince the devotees to follow the Covid protocol.

Devotees from across the state have started reaching Ayodhya for the event. The Ayodhya administration is expecting more than five lakh people to take part in the parikrama.