New Delhi: In a major boost to ease of doing business in the country, 14 Central government departments and five new states will join the national single window system portal developed by the Centre to facilitate business and industry in the country, disclosed Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal.

In September this year, the Centre launched a national single window system as a single point of source for the majority of approvals and clearances needed by businesses and industry to start a business or firm in the country.

The portal has all the details of all the approvals needed, common registration form, document repository and it has on-boarded 18 Central departments and nine states in two months after the launch.

Speaking at a programme organised by the industry body Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) here on Saturday, Goyal said 14 more Central departments and five more states will join the national single window system (NSWS) next month, taking the total number of on-boarded Central departments to 32 and 14 states.

Goyal said the government will not stop at this as it has an ambitious plan to further develop the national single window system.

More than 1 lakh hectare industrial land is available

The minister informed that the India Industrial Land Bank, which was launched by the government in August last year, helps those foreign companies that were looking to shift their supply chains out of China to find a suitable piece of land in the country, has already been integrated with the Geographic Information System (GIS) of 17 states.

Goyal said now the industrial land bank database covers the details of more than 4,000 industrial parks located in different states having an area of over 5,50,000 hectares.

“You will be amazed, there is 1,00,000 hectares of land is available for industry, for business across the country,” Goyal told the industry leaders and investors.

Talking about the measures taken by the Centre to facilitate the ease of doing business in the country, Goyal said the government has also created a regulatory compliance portal for direct monitoring of the projects by the Cabinet Secretary through a real-time dashboard.

“States and Union territories have eliminated burdensome compliance by removal of unnecessary licenses, permissions, rationalisation of renewals, self-regulation and self-certification should be the way forward,” he said.

Goyal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked his Cabinet colleagues to strive to place India in the top 25 countries in terms of ease of doing business.

The minister said it was not an easy task as 40 out of these 50 countries are advanced economies, but the government was determined to achieve it.

Last week, the minister had informed that the country received a record Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the last seven years due to investor-friendly measures taken by the government.

According to the official data, India received a record $81.7 billion in Foreign Direct Investment in 2020-21 despite the Covid-19 global pandemic that destroyed lives and livelihood of people across continents and killed more than 4,67,000 people in the country and more than 5.2 million worldwide.



Despite the ferocious second Covid wave hitting the country early this year, India received a record $27 billion in Foreign Direct Investment in the first four months of the current fiscal (April-July period), a 62% growth over the FDI received during the same period last year.

The joint efforts by the Centre and States

The minister said that the Centre was working with the states to promote a healthy competition among them to digitise their procedures. He said the Centre has already shared a 301 State Reforms Action Plan (SRAP) 2020 with States and Union Territories covering 15 major reform areas.

In order to promote integrated planning for infrastructure building in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the PM Gati Shakti portal as an enabling tool to ensure multi-modal, integrated seamless connectivity by providing all the details of all infrastructure related projects undertaken by the Centre and different states on a single platform.

Goyal said it will break down the departmental silos and institutionalise holistic planning as all the departments will now have visibility of each other’s projects through a centralised portal.

Also read: India received record FDI in last 7 yrs; hope to see the trend continue: Goyal