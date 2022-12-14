Maharajguda (Maharashtra): Residents of 14 villages including Maharajguda, Nake Wada, which are situated on the border of Maharashtra-Telangana border, have allegedly expressed their willingness to merge with Telangana as the issue of border disputes fuels up in Maharashtra. This has created another war of words between Maharashtra leaders including MLAs and village Sarpanches.

Maharashtra MLA Subhash Dhote, who represents Rajpura Assembly constituency, said around 70-80% of the people of 14 villages want to stay with Maharashtra. There are some people who want to merge with Telangana but their number is very less. The work of giving ownership rights of agricultural land has also started.

Sudhakar Jadhav, Deputy Sarpanch of Nake Wada village says, "People are getting benefits from the Telangana govt. I appeal to Maharashtra to give benefits of more schemes to people here."