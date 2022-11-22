Bengaluru: More than 1,300 aspirants keen on contesting the forthcoming Karnataka Assembly elections on Congress ticket, submitted the application forms on Monday. The last day for submitting the application forms was November 15, which was extended up to November 21. The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) party office in Bengaluru received 1,350 applications from those keen on contesting the upcoming Assembly elections on the party ticket, party sources said, adding, "The Congress had fixed Rs 5,000 as the application fee for the aspirants."

The general category candidates were asked to deposit Rs 2 lakhs through the demand draft, along with the application forms, whereas Rs 1 lakh was fixed for applicants belonging to SC/ST category. A sum of Rs 17 crore was stated to be procured by the Karnataka Congress party office through a demand draft. Out of 1,450 forms sold out to applicants, around 1,350 candidates submitted their forms. While confirming the submission of 1,350 applications at the party office in Bengaluru, the Congress sources said, "The submission of applications did not guarantee party ticket. The Congress high command at New Delhi will take the final call."