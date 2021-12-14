Bhubaneswar: Cyclone 'Jawad' had caused severe damage in the state affecting over 5.78 lakh hectares of standing crops. Information regarding the damage was discussed by the Central inter-ministerial team and officials of the State government at Lok Seba Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.

Standing crops in 131 blocks of 12 districts Ganjam, Bhadrak, Puri, Cuttack, Balasore, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Khordha, Jagatsinghpur, Nayagarh, Jajpur and Mayurbhanj were destroyed.

A State government official stated the detailed report on the damage would be presented after the completion of the fieldwork in seven days.

The six-member team led by Saurav Ray, Joint Secretary Ministry of Home Affairs and other members of the team include Dr Man Singh, Ministry of Agriculture, Dr Manas Kumar Sinha, Ministry of Fisheries, RB Kaul, Ministry of Finance, Shaswat Mohapatra, Ministry of Road Transport and Poonam Jain, Ministry of Power.

