Bharatpur: A horrific incident has come to light from the Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, where a 13-year-old minor girl was gang-raped by 16 people. An FIR has been registered in the case and four to five people had also surrendered after police intensified the search operations.

The incident happened in the Khoh police station area in Deeg where the victim went to the forest on 11th February for collecting woods when some unidentified people abducted her on their motorcycle, took her to farmland, raped her, and fled the spot. When the victim reached her home, she narrated the ordeal to her father, after which the family went to the police station and filed the complaint on 13th February. The victim's home is at the foothills and it is just 5 km away from the crime spot.

Area CO Ashish Kumar Prajapat said that "A man has lodged a complaint that his 13-year-old daughter was kidnapped and gang-raped by some people. Over the complaint immediately a case got registered against 14 identified people and 2 unidentified people. A police team has also visited the crime spot and we are investigating the incident."

Read: Bed-ridden 87-yr-old woman raped in Delhi's Tilak Nagar, police probing the case