Unnao (UP): A 13-year-old Dalit girl was raped and murdered in Bangaramau Kotwali area in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao while the accused is still at large. The victim's body with severed head and multiple injuries was found on Monday morning near the railway line around one kilometre away from her house after she went missing the previous night.

The victim had serious fractures in the head and had grievous injuries all over the body. As per ASP, Shashi Shekhar Singh, the body has been taken into custody and further investigation is on. The girl's mother said she went missing at around 9:30 pm on Sunday and her body was found near the railway track. The family has accused a youth of the village of rape and murder. SP Unnao Dinesh Tripathi has directed the Additional SP to expedite the probe while an FIR has been registered into the incident.

Also read: UP: Body of minor found in Pilibhit, family alleges gang rape