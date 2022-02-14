Sawai Madhopur (Rajasthan): A bus carrying 20 RPF personnel overturned near Echer village in Chauth Ka Barwara area. In all, 13 RPF jawans, including three women, were injured in the accident. It is being told that this vehicle was supposed to reach Sureli from Jaipur, but it overturned when the bus driver applied sudden brakes to avoid a collision from the tractor-trolley.

13 RPF jawans injured as bus overturns in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur

On receiving information, Chauth ka Barwara police reached the spot and all 13 injured RPF personnel were shifted to the general hospital of Sawai Madhopur headquarters. The condition of all the injured is stated to be stable