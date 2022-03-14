Chennai: Nungambakkam railway station's lift carrying the passengers struck around 8 pm on Sunday night due to a technical glitch. Thirteen people, including one-and-a-half-year-old, were trapped inside the lift.

The incident was reported to the technical team and they rushed to the spot, but could not rectify the technical fault. Later, the fire department and police rushed to the spot.

Soon after they removed the fan from the surface of the lift and retrieved the passengers one by one through the hole. Officials heaved a sigh of relief after a two-hour struggle as all the passengers were retrieved.