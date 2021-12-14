Jaipur: The Jaipur district administration on Tuesday provided 13 displaced Pakistani migrants with Indian citizenship. The migrants included people of varied ages, from older couples to young students.

The citizenships were handed to the migrants by additional district collector Iqbal Khan, who noted that till now a total of 218 citizenships have been given to Pakistani migrants. Due to preparedness by the district administration, delay in the concerned processes have turned out to be nominal.

Khan said that a camp was organised in the collectorate auditorium before handing out the citizenships, where applications were taken from migrants. "I came to India from Pakistan nine years ago. Pakistan was not a good country, but I quite enjoy India. That is why I've taken Indian citizenship", said Bhanwar Ram, an elderly Pakistani migrant.

Jhamu Bai, wife of Ram, on the other hand, said that her son had moved to India about 13 years back, after which she also decided to come here.

Kiran, who too got the citizenship, said that she had moved to India in 2006. Kiran further noted that she could not sit for exams in Pakistan, but that this point onwards she will be able to participate in all kinds of exams due to becoming an Indian citizen.